Three Australian Kangaroos stars are among the six players that have been shortlisted for the IRL Golden Boot award following the conclusion of the international window of matches.

After claiming the 2024 Pacific Championships title against Tonga in the final, Harry Grant, Tom Trbojevic and Isaah Yeo are all looking to become the first Australian player to win the award since 2017.

Key players in the Kangaroos' campaign, they will also contend with England centre Herbie Farnworth, New Zealand rising star fullback Keano Kini and Tonga front-rower and enforcer Addin Fonua-Blake.

Cameron Smith was the last Kangaroo to win the award with Tommy Makinson (England), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand), Joseph Manu (New Zealand) and James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand) being the most recent winners of the coveted prize.

“The passion of players for international rugby league has rarely been more evident than in the past month and that has shone through in the quality of matches and individual performances," IRL chair Troy Grant said.

"The atmosphere at CommBank Stadium last Sunday when Tonga played Australia was as good as any in world sport, but the emotions of players and fans has been on display throughout the Pacific Championships and the England-Samoa series.

“From the Samoan and English players coming together during the cultural challenge at the start of the first game of their series, to the tears of Tongan and Kiwi players before their match in Auckland, it has been an amazing period for international rugby league.

“The international game is in strong shape again and excitement is already building for next year, with the first Ashes series since 2003 between Australia and England, while New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga will play in the Pacific Cup.

“On behalf of International Rugby League, I would like to congratulate all of the players who showed such pride and passion representing their nations and particularly those who have been nominated for the 2024 IRL Golden Boot.

“It is an outstanding field of candidates, and any would be a worthy winner.”

For the women's Golden Boot award, Jillaroos playmaker Tarryn Aiken is the heavy favourite with Tiana Penitani and Tamika Upton the other Australian players shortlisted for the honour.

Annessa Biddle (New Zealand), Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala (Samoa) and Jodie Cunningham (England) have also been shortlisted.

“Congratulations to the six players who have been shortlisted for the 2024 IRL Golden Boot from a very strong field of candidates," Grant added.

“The growth of women's rugby league in recent years has been phenomenal and continues to go from strength to strength.

“The skill level and physicality are unmatched in any other sport and when players pull on the jerseys of their national teams the passion is evident.

“In 2024 we have seen women's World Cup qualifying tournaments played for the first time in each region, with Samoa, France and Wales winning berths at RLWC2026.

“There is so much to look forward to in 2025, with Australia to play England in an historic women's international at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the first women's Ashes series, the Pacific Championships, and the inaugural World Series featuring Canada (Americas), Fiji (Asia-Pacific), Ireland (Europe) and Nigeria (Africa) playing for the final spot at the 2026 World Cup.”