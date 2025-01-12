Sione Hopoate may soon add another chapter to his family's storied rugby league legacy, with the 26-year-old on the brink of a potential NRL debut for the Brisbane Broncos.

On a training deal with the club, Hopoate has caught the eye of new coach Michael Maguire, earning praise and an extended trial period as the Broncos look to fill gaps in their backline after a tumultuous off-season.

The Broncos have experienced turnover in their wing positions with Tristan Sailor departing for St Helens and veterans Corey Oates and Jordan Pereira both hanging up their boots.

These roster changes have opened up opportunities for players like Hopoate, who has impressed with his work ethic and form.

Last season, he was a standout for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, crossing for nine tries in 20 games and earning the club's Player of the Year honours.

Coming from the talented Hopoate family, Sione's rugby league pedigree is unquestionable.

His controversial father John made his mark with the Sea Eagles and Tigers, while his brothers Albert, Lehi, Jamil and Will have all carved out NRL careers.

Even his sister Liesel has entered the sporting spotlight, recently signing with the Illawarra Steelers for the Tarsha Gale Cup.

Despite the lineage, Sione's path to the NRL has been less direct with his chances once considered slim before this latest opportunity with Brisbane.

Coach Michael Maguire has shown faith in Hopoate, encouraging him to build on his performances during pre-season.

"Madge has been very positive about Sione and keeps extending his trial period," said Hopoate's manager, Matt Adamson.

"He has told him to keep doing what he is doing and hopefully he will get a run in the trials soon."