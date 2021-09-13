Injured Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney dropped the f-bomb on a live television cross during Sunday afternoon's clash between his Eels and the Newcastle Knights.

Mahoney, 23, had been mic'd up by Channel 9 to provide an in-camp insight into Parra's first-half fortunes.

Although the broadcasters were certainly hoping for colour from the sidelined rake, what they instead received was colourful language.

Prior to a pair of tries that saw them enter the break with a 16-10 lead that they would never yield, Brad Arthur's Bankwest boys had struggled during the opening stages of the elimination final - a point that was bluntly made by Mahoney.

With the score then standing at 6-10 in the Novacastrians favour, the Queenslander was posed a question on his side's start.

“I’ve no doubt you’d like to be out there for the Finals Reed, how are you seeing the opening stages here?" came the question from the commentary box.

“F**ked," Mahoney instinctively replied.

Reed Mahoney not a fan of 9’s coverage? pic.twitter.com/IaM603P9VF — Kris HeHadTwoJabs (@DesignedToFade) September 12, 2021

The single word analysis was enough to see the interview cut short before recommencing later in the game.

It is uncertain whether Mahoney had understood whether he was being filmed or not.

Parramatta's 28-20 victory over the Knights has allowed to them to progress with a semi-final date against Penrith.

This latest 'Battle of the West' will kick-off at 7:50pm on Saturday night, with the victor advancing to face the Storm and the loser sent packing.