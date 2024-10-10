Retired halfback Shaun Johnson has been confirmed to return to the rugby league field for the New Zealand Kiwis for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

Aiming to defend their title after last year's upset against the Australian Kangaroos, the Kiwis have undergone a coaching change, with Stacey Jones taking over the coaching reigns from Michael Maguire.

As Jones attempts to get his coaching career started in the best way possible, it has been confirmed that Shaun Johnson will make his return for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

Johnson's return to the field comes after 2024 Dally M medallist Jahrome Hughes was ruled out of the tournament due to a neck injury, opening up a vacant spot in the Kiwis squad.

Hanging up the boots on his NRL career at the end of this season, Johnson hasn't played for the Kiwis since 2019 when he scored one try against Great Britain in Christchurch in a 23-8 victory.

“On top of all the other withdrawals, it was a big setback to lose Jahrome, but that has now turned into a real positive with Shaun deciding to step in,” said Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones.

“He originally said he wouldn't be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL, but with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn't hesitate when asked to help out his country.

“He'll bring so much to the camp through his presence together with his experience and his leadership.”

New Zealand Squad

Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)*

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors)

Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)*

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Shaun Johnson (Retired)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Trent Toelau (Penrith Panthers)*

Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

*Denotes debutant.

Fixtures

October 18: Australia vs Tonga at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

October 27: New Zealand vs Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

November 2: New Zealand vs Tonga at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

November 10: Pacific Championships Grand Final, CommBank Stadium, Sydney