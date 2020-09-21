The Cronulla Sharks must defeat against the Canberra Raiders to avoid becoming the NRL’s least successful finals team.

No team in the NRL era has ever qualified for the finals without beating a fellow top eight team throughout the season.

The Sharks will have to battle the Raiders without their best player in Shaun Johnson, who suffered an achilles injury last weekend.

The Sharks’ record against the top-eight teams leaves a lot to be desired, as they have an aggregate losing margin of 212-106 against the fellow finals-bound sides.

They concede 30.2 points per game against their top 8 rivals.