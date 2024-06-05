The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed that second-rower Teig Wilton will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time after sustaining an AC joint injury.

Wilton, who captained the club for the first time in last week's game against the Parramatta Eels, will miss the game against the Broncos due to a shoulder complaint.

The Sharks have also confirmed that up-and-coming prop Max Bradbury will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

An under-19s New South Wales representative in 2022, the young forward is rated as one of the best in the game with a big motor and impressive skills both on and off the ball.

Attempting to make his debut in the NRL, he moved to the Shire from the Newcastle Knights where he has been playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup this year.

Forward Jesse Colquhoun made his return to the field last weekend in the club's NSW Cup victory against the Eels after a foot injury, and so did hooker Jayden Berrell.