The Cronulla Sharks are set to be without one of their middle forwards for the opening month of the 2025 NRL season after he sustained an injury while overseas in Bali.

Appearing in 21 matches for the Sharks this season either as a starting prop or off the interchange bench, Toby Rudolf will be a key absence when the club begins their season in 2025.

Before the club's return to pre-season training, Rudolf has confirmed that he has sustained a shoulder injury during a training session with renowned sprinting coach Roger Fabri.

"After the medical reviews, which were about three or four days after the last game [of the 2024 NRL season], I think it was, I just said I had a sore shoulder," Rudolf told 9News.

"I hurt it again surfing, and everyone that had a look at it, myself included, didn't think it was that bad. I must just be too tough for my own good; the scans came back and it turned out I needed surgery."

"Over in Bali I was getting six-foot barrels — Kelly Slater over here

"And I just sort of jumped over a lip, got hit by it, got flattened over the rocks and got my arm in a poor position."

His omission from the team will put a bigger emphasis on Oregon Kaufusi and recruit Addin Fonua-Blake to perform at the highest levels as they take on the reigning premiers who have suffered their own injury woes over the past fortnight.

The Cronulla Sharks will face the Penrith Panthers in the second match of the Las Vegas double-header, which will kick off next season after the Canberra Raiders face the New Zealand Warriors.