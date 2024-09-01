Cronulla Sharks prop Royce Hunt is reportedly moving towards an exit from the club with the Wests Tigers chasing his signature.

Hunt was reportedly told earlier this year that his services likely wouldn't be required beyond the end of 2025, but that the club at that stage weren't considering an early release.

Reports suggest that has now flipped though, with the Sharks bringing Addin Fonua-Blake to the club, looking to promote youngsters and likely needing to shed a middle forward to continue with a balanced roster heading into next year.

News Corp are reporting that has now progressed to the extent that Hunt - who has publically expressed his desire to remain at the Sharks in 2025 and beyond - has met with Wests Tigers' head coach Benji Marshall.

Marshall is looking to continue his rebuild at the Tigers which is already locked in to welcome Penrith Panthers' duo Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva for 2025.

Forwards are likely next on the agenda for the Tigers, particularly after the confirmation Stefano Utoikamanu will be heading to the Melbourne Storm for 2025, robbing the Tigers of their forward pack leader and one of their best young talents.

It's understood Hunt, who has struggled for minutes and production this year but could have a high NRL ceiling, has now been earmarked as part of the plan to replace the departing fringe State of Origin player alongside a number of youngsters in the Tigers' system.

Hunt receiving a release if he has a formal offer on the table seems a foregone conclusion, with the prop featuring 14 times for the Sharks this year, although Craig Fitzgibbon has only handed him more than 30 minutes of game time on three occasions, all coming in the last six weeks.