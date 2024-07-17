The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the 2024 NRL season is over for young forward Jesse Colquhoun.

The 22-year-old was taken from the field during Friday night's heavy win over the Wests Tigers, and the club have now confirmed he has suffered a full rupture of his ACL.

The devastating knee injury will see the youngster, who has now played 11 first-grade games, face a recovery period of between nine and twelve months.

In the best case scenario, it means he could potentially be pushing to make a return during the first month of the 2025 season, but if recovery doesn't go to plan, he could well miss half of next year before being fit to make a return likely through the NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets.

Making the injury all the more devastating for the youngster, he had only returned in recent weeks from a foot fracture suffered during a pre-season trial match against the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier this year.

The game against the Tigers was his first NRL game for the 2024 season, with the impressive youngster looking to add to the ten games he had played since his debut in 2022.

Despite his injury - and now injuries - the Sharks re-signed Colquhoun earlier this year until at least the end of the 2026 campaign, giving him plenty of time to stake a claim as an NRL level player when he does return again before needing to worry about his future.

The Sharks have otherwise confirmed the only other new injury is to outside back Mawene Hiroti, who has suffered a fractured eye socket playing for Newtown.