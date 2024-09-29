Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf is in doubt for the club's season opener in Las Vegas next year after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Rudolf was among two players charged from the Cronulla Sharks following last night's loss to the Penrith Panthers that saw them eliminated one week out from the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge for tripping inside the opening 10 minutes of the match, he faces a one-match suspension if he accepts an early guilty plea.

If he contests the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary, this will be increased to two matches.

Teammate Siosifa Talakai has also been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for a late tackle on opposing five-eighth Jarome Luai, but will be available to represent Tonga at the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships as he only faces a fine.