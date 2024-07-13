Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy is facing a two-week suspension after being hit with a contrary conduct charge from the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Kennedy was charged with Grade 2 Contrary Conduct after colliding with the match official within the opening 15 minutes of the match.

Kennedy will be suspended for one week if he accepts an early guilty plea but this could be increased to two matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found unsuccessful.

Teammate Thomas Hazleton has also been charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Wests Tigers lock Fonua Pole and is facing a fine of $1500-2000, depending on if he accepts an early guilty plea.