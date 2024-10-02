The St George Dragons have recruited a talented halves youngster as they look to win consecutive titles in the SG Ball Cup competition next year.

Playing with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2024, playmaker Charlie Boyle has been added to St George's train-on squad for the upcoming season as he continues to try and make a name for himself.

Boyle's departure from the Sea Eagles coincides with the arrival of Onitoni Large from the Wests Tigers and Joey Walsh's promotion to the Top 30 roster on a three-year contract from 2025 onwards.

A Mona Vale junior, Boyle played high-level touch football and can be seen either in the halves or at fullback - he was Manly's primary goal-kicker last season.

"Charlie Boyle is a 17-year-old local junior from Mona Vale. A naturally talented player, Charlie is equally adaptable at half-back and full-back," Manly SG Ball Cup coach Nathan Hogan told Manly Media at the beginning of the year when asked who to watch out for.