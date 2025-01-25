Whilst it is perhaps not a complete shock, there was growing pressure for their representative star to potentially change positions, following the emergence of young star Lehi Hopoate towards the back end of last season.
However, Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed that star fullback Tom Trbojevic will remain in the position for 2025.
However, as per SEN, Seibold expressed his optimism in the Sea Eagles depth for the upcoming year.
“The great thing is that we have competition for spots. We have six genuinely elite backs fighting for five positions.” Seibold said.
“[Tom Trbojevic] will play fullback. He still is, if not the elite fullback in the game, certainly in the top two of fullbacks.
'Tommy Turbo' will be looking to have his first injury-free season in over seven years. Suffering an injury to his shoulder mid-way through last year, Trbojevic was replaced by 19-year livewire Lehi Hopoate, who quickly became a nuisance for opposing teams.
The young star represented Tonga in the Pacific Championships at the end of last year, starring in the fullback position for his country. Yet, in the meantime, Hopoate will ultimately find it difficult to even lock down a spot in Manly's first grade side each week.
“In the meantime, Lehi will compete for a spot on the wing or in the centres." Coach Seibold remarked.
“We need that depth as well because if we are going to continue to improve, we need to have competition for spots."
The Sea Eagles will play the Cowboys at 4 Pines Park to commence their 2025 campaign.