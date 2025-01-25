Whilst it is perhaps not a complete shock, there was growing pressure for their representative star to potentially change positions, following the emergence of young star Lehi Hopoate towards the back end of last season.

However, Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed that star fullback Tom Trbojevic will remain in the position for 2025.

However, as per SEN, Seibold expressed his optimism in the Sea Eagles depth for the upcoming year.

“The great thing is that we have competition for spots. We have six genuinely elite backs fighting for five positions.” Seibold said.

“[Tom Trbojevic] will play fullback. He still is, if not the elite fullback in the game, certainly in the top two of fullbacks.