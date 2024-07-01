Dolphins star hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is in doubt for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season after sustaining an ankle injury on Sunday against the Dragons.

As he eagerly awaits scan results to determine the severity of the injury, there is a growing concern that Marshall-King will not play again this season.

The hooker only managed 22 minutes against the Dragons before being forced from the field with an ankle injury after being crushed by Jack de Belin in a tackle.

News Corp has revealed that he may have suffered twin injuries to his foot, which include a Lisfranc ligament tear and also a fracture in his foot.

“The physio thinks it could be that (Lisfranc) injury, yes,” Bennett said via the publication.

"He has done the injury before (at former club the Bulldogs). He said it's not as sore as last time, but it could be the case.

“If it's Lisfranc that's around three months and that's his season done. We've only got 10 rounds until the finals. We won't know for sure until he has a scan.”

The injury to Marshall-King adds further woes to The Dolphins, who are already without star forwards Thomas Flegler (shoulder) and Tom Gilbert (ACL) for the remainder of the year.

It is understood that the dummy-half will undergo scans on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury and how many weeks he will miss.