Manly star Tom Trbojevic has suffered a further hamstring setback and will now miss the beginning of the 2021 NRL season.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed that the star fullback has sustained a grade two tear in his right hamstring, ruling him out for the opening month of the season.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

“I’m devasted by what’s happened. I will be working hard with the rehab team to get the hamstring right,’’ Trbojevic said, per the club website.

The 24-year-old played just the one match after Round 6 last year following ongoing issues with his left hamstring and has been limited to just the 19 games across the past two seasons.

The injury will have a large impact on the Sea Eagles’ campaign early, with the club already showing a heavy dependency on the NSW star.

If Trbojevic misses the opening four rounds of the season, he will be ruled out against the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Dragons and Panthers.