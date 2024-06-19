The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed forward Taniela Paseka has suffered a thumb fracture.

No recovery timeline has been set for the forward yet after he sustained the injury against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday during a game where Manly were at one point reduced to 13 players.

Paseka, who was going to try and play through the injury before it became too much, will now need to undergo surgery to stabilise the injury this week, with the club then able to provide a timeframe for his return to first grade.

Paseka is just one of a host of Manly forwards missing, although the club have been boosted by the fact neither Toafofoa Sipley (knee) or Corey Waddell's injuries are overly serious, with both named to play against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend.

The Sea Eagles will however be without outside back Reuben Garrick, who will miss at least 11 days of action under the NRL's concussion guidelines. He succumbed to the concussion after being hit by Dragons' winger Christian Tuipulotu on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manly has confirmed Lachlan Croker and Tom Trbojevic are both moving through their returns. While Croker is believed to be getting closer to a return, it has been revealed he has been battling a neck injury alongside side effects from his original concussion.

Matt Lodge meanwhile has returned to training although is wearing a brace, while Jake Arthur is in a boot after surgery on his left foot and will miss another four weeks.

Aaron Woods has also returned to running and Dean Matterson is expected to return in the coming weeks.