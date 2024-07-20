Penrith Panthers and New South Wales Blues State of Origin fullback Dylan Edwards has reportedly avoided any serious damage to his knee.

Edwards was seen having his knee strapped during the Origin decider - his second game in the arena - on Wednesday night, but managed to complete a brave performance during a physical contest against the Maroons, which the Blues took out 14 points to 4.

Edwards, who made almost 250 metres, was revealed post-game to have played the second half with a PCL injury.

While there were some fears in the immediate aftermath of the clash that Edwards could miss as many as six weeks if the injury was serious, AAP are now reporting that scans have shown only a sprain to the PCL has been suffered, and that the fullback could be back on deck for the three-time defending champions in approximately two or three weeks.

Good news for Dylan Edwards & Penrith - scans revealed his PCL injury isn’t overly serious (via AAP). Initial fears out of NSW camp was a complete PCL tear & 4-6 weeks, so a lesser sprain with potentially 2-3 weeks return a big win. pic.twitter.com/LEnP0vkfkq — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 20, 2024

The news is a big boost for the Panthers, where Edwards has been in wonderful form throughout the 2024 campaign.

The fullback has taken his game to another level this season in Ivan Cleary's set-up, having been a star of the show over each of the last three seasons.

The Panthers, who sit comfortably in the top four as they make a push for a fourth straight premiership and fifth straight grand final, will also have Nathan Cleary back on the park in Sunday afternoon's clash against the Dolphins, having not played since prior to the State of Origin series with a hamstring injury.

The injury hampered the star halfback through the first half of the season, and while he missed the entire Origin series, he has only managed five games so far this season.