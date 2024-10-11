Canberra Raiders outside back Xavier Savage has confirmed he wants to remain at the club beyond the end of 2025.

The fullback turned winger is off-contract at the end of next season with the Green Machine and could hit the open market from November 1 if he chooses.

A breakout season for Savage saw him shift from battling for a spot at fullback onto the wing permanently in coach Ricky Stuart's set up, scoring 15 tries in 24 games, not missing a contest for the men from the nation's capital.

Prior to 2024, the 22-year-old had managed only 23 games across three seasons, only taking to the NRL field once in 2023.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, Savage revealed he wants to stay in Canberra, but is yet to hear from his coach or the club.

"I'm contracted next year. I haven't spoken about anything yet in terms of re-signing, but hopefully 'Sticky' does give me a buzz - or someone from the club," Savage told the publication.

"I'm happy to stay, but we'll just see what happens I guess over the next month."

His breakout season on the wing with the potential of moving back to fullback in the future - or even as soon as next year given Jordan Rapana's exit to England - could well see rival clubs make a play for Savage if he is still uncontracted on November 1.

Rated as one of the best young talents when he went through the junior system in Canberra, it's likely he, Kaeo Weekes and Chevy Stewart will be the three players fighting for the number one jersey left vacant by Rapana.

Weekes could also be in the mix for a spot in the halves, although the signing of Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels likely means a combination of Ethan Strange, Jamal Fogarty and Sanders will be the first-choice option for coach Stuart when the Raiders run out in Round 1.