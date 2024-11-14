Michael Maguire briefly took on the NSW Blues coaching role for the 2024 State of Origin series before being appointed head coach for the Brisbane Broncos.

Now, the search for his replacement has begun, with many Blues fans hoping Panthers coach Ivan Cleary will take on the role.

SEN Sportsday hosts Scott Sattler and Mat Rogers discussed potential options, with Sattler suggesting Cleary could be a great fit for the job after four consecutive premierships with the Panthers.

Sattler believes Cleary might be ready for a new challenge, saying, “He has got a system in place where he could go and do the Origin job.”

The idea of Cleary as the next Blues coach gained traction after he sat in the coaching box during the 2023 series to support then-coach Brad Fittler.

Cleary helped the Blues secure a 24-10 victory over Queensland in Game 3, although the Maroons had already won the series with dominant wins in the first two games.

“He was sitting in the Origin box during the series. That means a lot,” Sattler added.

Sattler also noted that Cleary's son Nathan, a likely candidate for NSW captain, could make the Clearys a strong duo at the representative level.

However, Rogers voiced doubts, arguing that Cleary is unlikely to leave the Panthers for NSW, especially with a chance to make history.

“He is not risking a potential five-peat to go and coach NSW,” Rogers said.

“If he blows this one, he is not getting to five (in a row) ever.”

While Ivan Cleary remains an unexpected choice for NSW, his involvement in the Origin coaching box has kept the door open for the possibility.