Despite a blunt shut down by Rugby League Samoa President Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a, legendary trio Andrew and Matty Johns and Sonny Bill Williams are still in contention for a coaching role in the nation’s 2021 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

It come after after Samoa head coach Matthew Parish on Wednesday openly expressed his enthusiasm to work alongside the trio, however, wasn’t overly impressed with Matty Johns’ expression of interest coming via Fox League’s Sunday Night With Matty Johns.

“I didn’t think that The Matty Johns Show was the right place to express their interest but to have people of the calibre of Andrew and Matthew Johns wanting to be involved with the Samoan rugby league team, and Sonny Bill Williams, is great for our loyal fans, players and everyone involved with Rugby League Samoa,” he told NRL.com.

According to Paul Kent, many players eligible to play for Samoa are extremely open to the possibility of representing Samoa under a coach.

Multiple critics, such as The Australian’s Brent Read, have highlighted the uniqueness of the opportunity at hand.

“It shouldn’t be about Matt Parrish. This is an opportunity to have Sonny Bill Williams, and Andrew and Matty Johns coaching your footy team. Regardless of Matt Parrish and whether he’s done a good or bad job, you can’t turn that down.”