More mixed reports have emerged over the future of set to retire Sydney Roosters half Luke Keary.

The veteran five-eighth and halfback had previously announced 2024 would be his last.

A rich run of form for the Roosters at club level though which has seen him selected in the wider NSW Blues squad for the first two games of the State of Origin series had some speculating he may look to play on next year though.

That speculation then took a life of its own last week when it was revealed Keary had been approached by the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League to sign on for them.

Catalans have recently employed two other halves at the end of their NRL careers, with James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce both electing to finish their playing careers in the south of France over having a final veteran contract in Australia.

Keary could be next, although News Corp reported last week his management had all but squashed the idea of him moving to England and continuing his playing career.

The rumours refuse to go away though, with Sky Sports in England now reporting the two-year deal from Catalans - which would be for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons - is being seriously considered by Keary.

There has been no movement from Keary's camp publicly to acknowledge the deal or make any call on his future, and he could well be weighing up playing on away from the limelight of Australia. It's unclear if any other NRL clubs, or even the Roosters, have attempted to tempt Keary out of retirement.

At the Roosters, it's believed they are content with the call given Sandon Smith will walk straight into the number six jersey next year to pair Sam Walker.

Keary's retirement, which was stressed at the time of his announcement, had nothing to do with injury or concussion, with the half having a terrible run with both throughout his career. Given that, there could well be scope for a backflip on the call.

Catalans sit in sixth spot on the table this year with 8 wins from 14 games, and are well below the usual lofty expectations of the club, meaning they could well push even harder to secure Keary for next season.