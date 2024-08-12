A Rugby Sevens star who recently competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics is reportedly being chased by an NRL club and has already met with them.

Recently playing in Paris for New Zealand - finishing fifth in the men's tournament - Rugby Sevens star Moses Leo could soon find himself playing for an NRL team.

A member of the Sevens squad at the Olympics, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, Leo has caught the attention of an NRL team due to his amazing form since returning from a plethora of injuries at the start of his career.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Moses Leo is being chased by the Melbourne Storm and has already met with club officials over a possible cross-code switch.

"He's a great rugby sevens player, a great athlete and an even better bloke so whatever he decides I'm sure he'll excel," former Sevens teammate and Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick said on Leo via NRL.com.

"He's got a great work ethic, a great talent and if he can come over here, it'll be good but we'll see what happens.

"He's a dynamic guy, a great athlete, got great speed and skill. He's got a good offload and good footwork so he's a damaging runner. If you've got those traits, I'm sure you'll do well in the NRL."

This isn't the first time the Storm have targeted a member of New Zealand's Rugby Sevens team, having previously targeted Will Warbrick, who is now one of their best outside backs.

Featuring in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Warbrick would end up making the move to the Storm and furthered his skills in the QLD Cup before being given a regular position on the opposite wing of Xavier Coates.

Since his debut, the 26-year-old has managed to score 25 tries in 42 first-grade matches and is the primary target of kicks due to his incredible aerial ability and skill in the air.