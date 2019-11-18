A number of former rugby league greats, including Danny Buderus and Willie Mason, have joined the social media push for an Andrew Johns statue.

The Newcastle champion’s ‘Bronze for Johns’ rally picked up momentum over the weekend at an annual Legends of League event.

The Twitter campaign begun with hardcore Knights fan Karlo Tychsen and is growing more support.

Asked about the ‘Bronze for Johns’ push, Buderus said: “Absolutely, Joey should get a statue.

“I’ve seen the push coming from fans and think it’s absolutely great,” told The Daily Telegraph.

“The whole thing really seems to have some momentum behind it now and I don’t think fans will rest until he has one”.

The Daily Telegraph contacted Newcastle, who reportedly support the move of having a statue of Johns outside McDonald Jones Stadium.

The ‘Bronze for Johns’ organisers are reportedly aiming to raise $50,000 for the Johns statue and are believed to be convinced that the eighth Immortal deserves a bust before Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston.