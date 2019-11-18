A number of former rugby league greats, including Danny Buderus and Willie Mason, have joined the social media push for an Andrew Johns statue.
The Newcastle champion’s ‘Bronze for Johns’ rally picked up momentum over the weekend at an annual Legends of League event.
The Twitter campaign begun with hardcore Knights fan Karlo Tychsen and is growing more support.
Asked about the ‘Bronze for Johns’ push, Buderus said: “Absolutely, Joey should get a statue.
“I’ve seen the push coming from fans and think it’s absolutely great,” told The Daily Telegraph.
“The whole thing really seems to have some momentum behind it now and I don’t think fans will rest until he has one”.
The Daily Telegraph contacted Newcastle, who reportedly support the move of having a statue of Johns outside McDonald Jones Stadium.
The ‘Bronze for Johns’ organisers are reportedly aiming to raise $50,000 for the Johns statue and are believed to be convinced that the eighth Immortal deserves a bust before Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston.
Wendell Sailor supports #BronzeForJohns.
Do you? #BuildTheStatue @NRL @NRLKnights @VenuesNSW @MJStadium @Andrewjohnss_ @nbnnews @newcastleherald @NRLonNine @legsofleague pic.twitter.com/0nAEWou5ef
— The Statue Guy 🐐 💙❤️ (@KdogRoars) November 16, 2019
Not surprisingly, this is our favourite. Thanks to big @mase21, who f@#!ing supports #BronzeForJohns.#BuildTheStatue #NRL #GOAT #GoHardGoKnights@NRL @NRLKnights @Andrewjohnss_@VenuesNSW @MJStadium @nbnnews @newcastleherald @NRLonNine pic.twitter.com/Zal4HIX1Uu
— The Statue Guy 🐐 💙❤️ (@KdogRoars) November 16, 2019
#BuildTheStatue #BronzeForJohns #GOAT #GoHardGoKnights@NRL @NRLKnights @Andrewjohnss_@VenuesNSW @MJStadium @nbnnews @newcastleherald @NRLonNine
Hey Nathan Hindmarsh, you've just won the @legsofleague tournament, how do you feel? pic.twitter.com/48RHl2FcbK
— The Statue Guy 🐐 💙❤️ (@KdogRoars) November 16, 2019
All the pigeons in and around Newcastle are also supporting this push.
I think I should have a statue outside of my home town.
After all, I have probably worked just as hard as Johns at my job plus my job wasn’t quite as pleasant as playing Rugby League plus I also got paid a whole lot less. I was very skilled in my chosen profession and every job I did, I did well and left it with pride. My customers were well pleased with the work I did.
I worked at my job for over 40 years so I reckon I got Joey beat there and I never got in the papers for being a d–k. I never had a cushy job on Ch9 or working in an office just day in day out graft and hard graft at that.
Yep, I think I deserve a statue far more than Joey.
How about a statue celebrating his recreational drug use?
Why waste the statue on Newcastle. I am sure the SCG trust could come up with something. He is an immortal.
Queensland already have bronze statues of Thurston, Inglis, Slater, Smith, Carlaw, Webb, Bella and Brohman just sitting in the warehouse while Suncorp stadium management identify locations at the ground to install them. There have been suggestions to place them on the field from the QRL football department.
Johns deserves a statue so everybody that walks past it can laugh and say, that is a statue of that N.l.T.W.1.T on the tele that never gets any of his predictions right, they can say there is a statue of that fool who predicts Murray (Johns man crush) will be Australia’s captain…
Bwahahahahaha….Bwahaha…haha!
I supose a statue is perfect because like Johns in real life, you can’t put brains in statues.
Funny thing about this bloke, he could play a bit and is revered by his bum buddy football mates, but the average punter can’t wear him.
BenH. You are 100% correct about one thing. John’s predictions and his tips are absolutely hopeless. Worst punter alive.
johns was one of rugby leagues best and deserves a statue imo.
Well put one out the front of the Pony’s Leagues Club.
They don’t want one up at Newcastle after Johns steered all those Rooster retirees up the Northern Rd from Bondi and they bombed out in the semi race this year.