The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the re-signing of Junior Pauga.

The outside back has committed to a two-year extension with the tri-colours and given he was already signed until the end of next year, it means he will remain part of Trent Robinson's side through to the end of 2027.

Pauga, formerly at the Wests Tigers, joined the Roosters at the start of 2023 and has been a handy back-up option for the club, playing 14 games in the NRL over his year and a half with five of those appearances coming this year.

Pauga had previously played the first four NRL games of his career at the Wests Tigers in 2021 and 2022, with the outside back now having crossed for 7 tries in 18 games.

“Junior has shown remarkable growth and determination since joining the Roosters. His work ethic and passion for the game make him an integral member of our squad and we're delighted to have secured his services for a further two seasons,” Roosters' head of recruitment Daniel Anderson said in a statement confirming the news.

Pauga said he was thrilled to have re-signed.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to extend my time with the Sydney Roosters. The support from the coaches, my teammates, my family and Roosters Members and fans has been amazing and I am committed to continuing to work hard, giving my best and contributing to the team's success every day,” he said.

