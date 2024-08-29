The Sydney Roosters have provided an official update on the NSW Blues duo of Joseph Suaalii and Spencer Leniu ahead of Sunday's Round 26 match against the Canberra Raiders.

Leniu will be available to take the field this weekend after passing his HIA assessment last week against the Gold Coast Titans but will be closely monitored during the week before a final decision is made before Sunday.

While Leniu is set to take the field, centre Joseph Suaalii has been ruled out of this week after sustaining an apparent shoulder injury in the 18th minute of the match.

"After being assessed it was determined that he had aggravated a pre-existing neck complaint and has commenced rehabilitation," a club statement read.

It is unknown at this stage when he is expected to return to the field, but he is likely to be back before the finals begin.