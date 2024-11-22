After several high-profile departures from the club, the Sydney Roosters have promoted one of their most impressive young forwards to their Top 30 for next season.

Following the departures of Luke Keary, Jared Warea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May, the Roosters will name an entirely different roster next season and enter a new era.

Looking towards the future, Zero Tackle can reveal that Blake Steep has been promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for the 2025 season and will remain at the club until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

A former captain of the club's SG Ball Cup team, Steep began this year on a development contract but was promoted to the club's Top 30 roster midway through the season.

This saw him finish 2024 with three first-grade appearances off the interchange bench against the North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs - he played a further 13 matches in the NSW Cup.

Primarily playing as a lock, he has been in the Roosters Academy since playing for the Central Coast Roosters in the Harold Matthews Cup in 2021 and was selected in the U19s NSW Blues team before being pulled out.