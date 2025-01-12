One of rugby league's most iconic figures has taken on a new role as Player Ambassador and Wellbeing Manager for the Rugby League Cares charity.

Former international star Adrian Morley, who made history as the first British player to win a Grand Final in both Super League and the NRL, will now channel his extensive experience into supporting player wellbeing and advancing the charity's initiatives.

Known for his tireless efforts on and off the field, Morley has long been involved with RL Cares, including participating in its annual fundraising bike rides.

Embed from Getty Images

His appointment comes as a natural progression and he expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying,

"I'm very excited by this opportunity to work with such a great organisation and I am looking forward to building on the success RL Cares has achieved over recent years, in terms of its support for both players and the wider rugby league family."

A Hall of Fame inductee in 2022, Morley represented Great Britain 35 times and England 25 times, earning a golden cap for over 50 international appearances.

Domestically, he amassed over 550 professional appearances for Leeds, Sydney Roosters, Bradford Bulls, Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions and Salford. His understanding of the game's demands combined with his leadership qualities will now benefit RL Cares as he works alongside their team on a range of player-focused initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adrian on board and it's very exciting to have such a hugely respected person working with us. Adrian knows what we do really well and shares all our values," said Steve McCormack, RL Cares Director of Wellbeing in a statement.

Since retiring, Morley has remained connected to the sport through youth coaching at Leeds and as a trustee for the Salford Red Devils Foundation.