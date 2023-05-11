The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to land the signature of Fletcher Baker.

The Sydney Roosters' youngster sits on the fringes of Trent Robinson's best 17, and has played six games so far this season, including two as a starter.

At full strength though, Baker finds himself behind in the pecking order with a forward pack featuring Lindsay Collins, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Matt Lodge, Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Victor Radley, Nat Butcher and Egan Bautcher, as well as a utility and Brandon Smith at dummy half.

It leaves Baker fighting over the scraps, and while he has had some strong performances across his 36-game career to date, there is little doubt he will need a change of scenery to take his game to the next level.

News Corp are now reporting that change of scenery will happen through a move to Red Hill where he will link up with the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract encompassing the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 23-year-old's move north will see him join a forward pack led by Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, but with Thomas Flegler set to make the trip up the freeway to Redcliffe next year, more opportunities could be opening up in Brisbane's pack for a player of Baker's calibre.

While the club still have decisions to make in the middle third on the off-contract duo of Logan Bayliss-Brow and Martin Taupau, middle third players contract next year outside of Haas and Carrigan include Kobe Hetherington, Corey Jensen and Xavier Willison, indicating a shortage of depth with Flegler's departure.

Zero Tackle understands Baker may not be the last player the Broncos chase in the middle third, and Taupau's stint extending seems almost a certainty at this stage if he can stay fit and continue to produce on field.

Back at the Roosters, and Baker's departure will reduce some pressure on the salary cap, but the Bondi-based outfit have far bigger decisions to make.

It's understood there will only be room for one of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Matt Lodge, who are both off-contract at the end of the year.

Spencer Leniu's arrival from the Penrith Panthers adds to their engine room, and it's understood that Lodge is the most likely to depart, with the New Zealand veteran Waerea-Hargreaves to be handed another season.

No potential destination for Lodge should he be let go by the club has been floated as yet.