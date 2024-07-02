The NRL have officially signed off on Mark Nawaqanitawase joining the club for the remainder of the 2024 season.

It has been reported for some time the tri-colours have been aiming to bring Nawaqanitawase into the NRL in a bid to fast track his development.

He had already signed a two-year deal with the club that will see him located at Bondi for the 2025 and 2026 NRL season.

But now, it has been confirmed Rugby Australia have handed the outside back an early release, and he will link up with the Roosters at the end of July after Australia's Rugby Sevens commitments end at the Paris Olympics.

Coach Trent Robinson has all but confirmed Nawaqanitawase won't feature in first-grade this season, although anything could be possible in the final weeks of the campaign as the Roosters battle injuries in their outside backs.

“We're really pleased to be in a position to have Mark join us once his commitments in Paris are over,” Robinson said in a club statement confirming the early acquisition of the flyer.

“While Mark will be taking the final spot in our roster for 2024, our focus won't be on rushing him into the NRL, but about fast-tracking his transition into rugby league.

“We're looking forward to officially welcoming Mark to the Roosters next month and we wish him all the very best in his representative duties at the Olympics. Bonne Chance!"

Instead, the talented 23-year-old will likely spend time training and playing at the reserve grade level as he looks to push his way into first-grade next year.

As it stands, the former Wallaby will be just one of a host of outside backs pushing to take empty jerseys at the Roosters, with the club losing Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu to rugby union at the end of the year.