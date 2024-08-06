The Sydney Roosters have confirmed injuries to both winger Dominic Young and forward Nat Butcher, although the return timelines for both players remain unclear.

Young has suffered a low grade hamstring injury to his right leg, while Butcher has suffered rib cartilage damage to his left side.

Both injuries came during the Roosters' Round 22 clash against the Dolphins, which resulted in a high-scoring six-point victory.

The Roosters have a bye this weekend, which will add to the players' ability to recover, however, it's tipped neither will be fit to play in Round 24 when the tri-colours take on the Parramatta Eels.

Low grade hamstring injuries generally see a two or three week recovery, while rib cartilage problems can be tricky to nurse back to health.

It could mean the duo are a chance of playing the Gold Coast Titans on the road in Round 25, with the Roosters to then finish their season against the Canberra Raiders in Round 26, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 27, with both games to be played in Sydney.

As it stands, the Roosters have won 13 games out of their 20 to date this season and are narrowly inside the top four, although their for and against is the best in the competition, and it would take a disaster for them not to play a qualifying final in the first weekend of finals action.