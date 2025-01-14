The Sydney Roosters are reportedly on the verge of extending the contract of a key member of their forward pack following the exits of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sitilli Tupouniua and Terrell May.

Debuting in 2021 after being a star performer in the lower representative levels, Egan Butcher is one of four players at the Roosters who run off-contract at the end of the upcoming season.

The younger brother of fellow Rooster Nat Butcher, Egan, is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury he sustained last May, which subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

Only 24, he has played 56 first-grade appearances heading into 2025 and is set to be handed a more prominent role following the departures of Terrell May (Wests Tigers), Dylan Napa (retired), Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Per reports from The Daily Telegraph, Butcher is on the verge of signing a new two-year contract with the Roosters, which will keep him on the club's books until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Before getting injured last season, he scored two tries, made 137 tackles and averaged 41 running metres playing around 25 to 50 minutes off the interchange bench in his eight showings.

If his contract is extended, it will follow the re-signing of his brother Nat and the two will both be tied down until the end of 2027.

"He's a hard worker and a great character and his best football is still ahead of him," coach Trent Robinson said about Egan in the past.

Roosters Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Robert Toia

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. Sam Walker

8. Spencer Leniu

9. Reece Robson

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Nat Butcher

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Egan Butcher (rumoured)

16. De La Salle Va'a

17. Naufahu Whyte

Rest of squad

18. Salesi Foketi

19. Junior Pauga

20. Toby Rodwell

21. Xavier Va'a

22. Siua Wong

23. Billy Smith

24. Blake Steep

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. Rex Bassingthwaighte

2. Reece Foley

3. Benaiah Ioelu

4. Hugo Savala

5. Jake Elliott