The Sydney Roosters will reportedly throw their hat in the ring to secure the services of breakout fullback David Armstrong from the Newcastle Knights.

The youngster was plucked from relative obscurity to become the back-up to Kalyn Ponga this season, having only months earlier signed his first Top 30 NRL deal.

Fast forward, and Armstrong has impressed nearly every time he has walked onto the field for the Knights this season, and it's unsurprising to see his name now being circulated as a hot prospect on the transfer market.

News Corp are reporting the Roosters are now trying to sign Armstrong, although the Knights are desperate to retain him moving forward.

For Armstrong, there would be likely no difference in role if he made the switch to the tri-colours, where he would serve as back-up to veteran fullback James Tedesco.

The Knights are reportedly confident Armstrong wants to remain in Newcastle, but with an issue over his management now sorted out, it can be expected a decision is coming sooner rather than later.

Adam O'Brien admitted after Newcastle's horror loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday that the transfer speculation may have gotten to the 23-year-old's head after what may have been his worst game in the top grade.

“He's only a young bloke. He's been in four games, he's been getting plenty of pats on the back. It's all new to him," O'Brien said during the post-match press conference after the game.

“There's all the speculation, contracts and management and all that. He's young, he'll learn from it.”

It's unclear at this stage the length, or financials, of the offered contracts from either club.