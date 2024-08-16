The Dolphins have reportedly made another play for Ben Hunt, but were told in no uncertain terms by the St George Illawarra Dragons that their star halfback and captain is not for sale.

Hunt is the key man in Shane Flanagan's rebuild.

He may not have as long in his career as the majority of his teammates, but Hunt brings leadership and experience to the Dragons that simply isn't coachable, with the halfback and hooker one of the game's most capped players, now also with 20 State of Origin appearances for the Queensland Maroons under his belt.

Currently contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season with the Red V, Hunt had previously requested a release from the club.

That came while he was in last year's State of Origin camp, with all reports suggesting the club captain wanted a move back to Queensland to finish his career after the sacking of former coach and good friend Anthony Griffin.

The thought process for Hunt has flipped 180 degrees in the last 12 months though, to the point it's now expected he will finish his career at the Red V.

It hasn't stopped rival clubs though, with the Dolphins reportedly asking the Dragons recently regarding Hunt's availability, per a News Corp report.

The Dragons confirmed to the Dolphins he wasn't for sale for any prices, with the Dragons wanting to confirm Hunt's future prior to November 1 when he is free to negotiate with rival clubs.

The only question that remains will be whether Hunt wants to, with the star recently revealing on Fox Sports that he is weighing up whether 2025 will be his last.

“To be honest I'm still on the fence about it, and not on the fence with the club and whether I want to leave or not,” Hunt said.

“It's more about my future and how much longer I've got left in this game. I'm 34 now and have played a hell of a lot of footy."

It's understood Hunt will not make a decision until the end of the season over his future.

The move for the Dolphins to inquire over Hunt's future is an intriguing one given they have Isaiya Katoa on the books long-term, and also recently re-signed halves partner Kodi Nikorima.