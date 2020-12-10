After an off-season littered with exits, the Brisbane Broncos have agreed to terms with North Queensland veteran back-rower John Asiata, per Fox Sports.

No John Asiata at @brisbanebroncos training today, but expect his signing to be confirmed later today | @9NewsQueensland @NRLonNine @wwos — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) December 10, 2020

A member of the 2015 Cowboys’ premiership team, the 27-year old played 11 games in 2020, struggling to find a starting role in the side.

It’s been a rough initiation period for coach Kevin Walters, after the Broncos finished the 2020 NRL season as the wooden spooners for the first time in the club’s history.

High-profile players Jack Bird and Joe Ofahengaue both left the club this off-season, signing with St. George Illawarra and Wests Tigers respectively.

The Broncos also parted ways with David Fifita this off-season, signing with the Titans, but that deal was made before Walters’ appointment.

But the new Broncos’ coach said that he was very happy to secure the services of a player like Asiata, who featured in 128 matches for the Cowboys across seven seasons, playing several roles.

“He’s been around the game for six or seven seasons in first grade and played several positions which makes him more attractive as well.” He said.

Walters also revealed to the media on Thursday that the club had enquired about star Melbourne pair Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith.