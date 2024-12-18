Melbourne Storm has secured the services of one of its most promising forwards, Trent Loiero, with the second-rower signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

It marks a significant milestone in Loiero's career after a breakout 2024 season, solidifying his role in Melbourne's formidable forward pack and reinforcing the club's long-term ambitions.

Loiero's rugby league journey began on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, where he played for the Kawana Dolphins and Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Identified early for his potential, he joined Melbourne's Sunshine Coast Academy, quickly earning a reputation for his hard work and reliability.

He made his NRL debut in Round 4 of the 2021 season against the Brisbane Broncos and has since tallied 75 first-grade appearances for the Storm.

The 2024 season marked a career-best year for Loiero, during which he played 26 games, including his first NRL Grand Final.

His consistent performances earned him selection in the Queensland Maroons' State of Origin squad and recognition as Melbourne's Most Improved Player at the club's annual.

Loiero expressed gratitude and excitement about extending his stay with the Storm.

“I have loved my time at the Storm and I'm excited to re-sign for a few more years,” he said.

“Having been here since the age of 17 and to now extend my contract until 2028 is a special feeling and I can't wait to see what our group can achieve together. We made great progress last season, but everyone is working hard to make sure we improve and go one better next year.”

Renowned for his defensive tenacity and ability to generate momentum with the ball, Loiero averaged over 100 running metres and 30 tackles per game in 2024, cementing his reputation as a vital cog in the Storm's forward pack.

His leadership qualities have also started to shine, with his work ethic setting the tone for younger players within the squad.

Melbourne Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi praised Loiero's development and highlighted his importance to the club's future.

“Trent enjoyed a fantastic season in 2024 and was tremendously consistent,” Ponissi said.

“We're incredibly pleased to extend his contract and view him as a key asset to our forward pack in the next few years.”

Born in Brisbane but raised on the Sunshine Coast, Loiero's rugby league roots run deep.

His formative years in the Sunshine Coast system honed his skills and fostered his commitment to the game.