North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter has confirmed a long-term contract extension with the club through to the end of the 2028 season.

Already contracted for the 2025 campaign and beyond, Cotter has removed any chance of hitting the open market on November 1 by signing a new three-year deal with the Cowboys.

It's understood the contract has a pay increase attached to it for a player who has become a stalwart of both the Queensland and Australian representative teams, while he is one of the co-captains for the Cowboys.

One of the most important players in Todd Payten's side, Cotter has been with the Cowboys through their pathways since he was 15 years of age.

Cowboys' general manager of football Michael Luck labelled the signing "a hugely important day".

“This is a hugely important day for our club being able to formally announce a contract extension for one of our co-captains who has become one of the best middle forwards in the game,” Luck said in a statement confirming his contract extension.

“Reuben epitomises what we want our club to represent. He works hard, he's humble and he's selfless.

“This gives Reuben, his wife Mackenzie and their young family the security to firmly entrench their roots at home in North Queensland.

“We are thrilled to secure Reuben until at least the end of 2028 and look forward to the contributions he will make to the success of our club.”

Cotter has played 79 NRL games and built a reputation as one of the NRL's toughest players since transitioning from hooker to middle forward in 2021, with the star racking up seven games for Queensland and five for the Kangaroos in that time.