Announcing his retirement from the NRL at the end of the 2024 season, Tyrone Peachey has confirmed he will continue his playing career next year for a new team.

Beginning his career with the Cronulla Sharks, Peachey managed 209 first-grade matches during 12 seasons, which included 60 tries and three State of Origin matches.

Since his debut, he has featured for the Gold Coast Titans (2019-21) and Wests Tigers (2022) and had two separate stints with the Penrith Panthers (2014-18 and 2023-24), for whom he last played.

After hanging up the boots, Peachey has decided to come out of retirement and sign a one-year deal with the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

This will see him play alongside former Melbourne Storm hooker Cole Geyer and former Parramatta Eels outside back Lorenzo Mulitalo.

Mainly known for being a utility, he usually plays as a centre or in the back-row and was chosen in all three games to represent the NSW Blues for the 2018 State of Origin series.

He has also made seven appearances for the Indigenous All Stars, played three games for NSW City, and one for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2018.

"I've been battling through some things and I just want to announce that I'm retiring from the NRL," Peachey announced on the Peached Podcast when confirming his retirement earlier in the year.

"I've noticed myself not being fully committed to footy, not not fully committed but I suppose trying to set myself up and really dive into work post-football."