Announcing his retirement from rugby league just over a fortnight ago, former NSW Blues and Kangaroos representative Matt Moylan has been linked to a new club.

A former Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative, Moylan left the NRL in the middle of last season after appearing in 191 first-grade games for the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023.

Once considered one of the most talented playmakers and fullbacks in the NRL competition during his time at Penrith, he made three appearances for the Blues and one for the Kangaroos.

He also earned honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister's XIII and the NRL All Stars.

Deciding to hang up the boots after one season in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards, Moylan is being linked with a move to the Kincumber Colts in the Central Coast competition, per Wide World of Sports.

A potential move to Kincumber would see him reunite with former NRL player David Fifita as they look to take the title off David's brother Andrew Fifita's team, the Woy Woy Roosters, next season.

“It's been a really difficult decision to call time on my career, but I've got to listen to my body and say enough is enough," Moylan said in a statement announcing his retirement.

"I've had a great year at Leigh. I'm extremely grateful to the fans for the song they have sung me this year, their support has been fantastic.

“It has been an honour to be part of a team that has reached the highest position in Super League that this club has been.

“The team is in a great place and I will enjoy watching them in my retirement.”