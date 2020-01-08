Latrell Mitchell is set to meet with the Rabbitohs coach Bennett as the fullback weighs up his future.

According to Fox Sports, the 22-year old will and Bennett will sit down to try and facilitate his move to the Souths.

It comes after The Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday night that Mitchell wants to play under the seven-time premiership mentor.

South Sydney are reportedly focused on securing an early release for Titans forward Jai Arrow, which could be finalised in the next 24 hours.

Bennett told The Courier-Mail last month he was not interested in recruiting Mitchell.

“We won’t be signing Latrell,” Bennett told The Courier-Mail.

“We have enough centres. I am happy with Braidon Burns and James Roberts.

“I needed a forward to replace Sam.”

If Arrow’s release is granted, the Bunnies could turn their attention to Mitchell and sign him on a potential budget one-year $400,000 deal.

Mitchell is believed to have his heart set on joining the Rabbitohs due to his close friendships with Cody Walker, James Roberts and Braidon Burns and because of the club’s strong indigenous culture.

The fullback is still working out his agent situation and is set to be granted a release from his current manager Wayde Rushton to join Matt Rose, who also represents Cody Walker.

One roadblock on any cut-price deal signs with the Rabbitohs is that it must be cleared by NRL auditor Richard Gardham.

The league’s salary cap laws state a player cannot be registered on a contract worth significantly less than his market value.