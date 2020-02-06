Rival clubs have given up on prying David Fifta out of Brisbane, with the Broncos set to re-sign the rising star, according to The Gold Coast Bulletin.
A number of other teams, including the Rabbitohs, Eels, Bulldogs and Warriors have been linked to the 19-year old, but will reportedly be forced to abort their plans.
Despite battling salary cap pressure, the Broncos are reportedly so confident of retaining Fifita that they are prepared to wait several months to free up the necessary funds to retain him.
Originally prepared to offer a five-year deal, it is believed that Brisbane could now table a two-year contract with option clauses worth around $750,000 a season, allowing them more flexibility.
South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett conceded that the Rabbitohs had pulled out of the race.
“We won’t be signing David Fifita, we can’t afford him,” Bennett told The Gold Coast Bulletin.
“We’ve signed Jai Arrow and Latrell Mitchell, so we’re happy with our roster.
“It’s not often a player leaves Brisbane. The lifestyle is a big factor, especially for a local kid like Dave.
“The trouble can be the Sydney kids who go up to Brisbane because they aren’t locals but with Fifita, he seems happy (at the Broncos), so we won’t be chasing him.”
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said the club were putting no immediate pressure on Fifita to re-sign.
“We are very comfortable with the situation,” Seibold said.
“Dave is in no rush and we are in no rush, but we want David to stay here and continue his career here.
“I love coaching him and have a really strong relationship with him.
“We are working very hard to keep him. There are strong relationships between us and Dave’s family. We know where we are at with it. There’s no pressure on the kid.”
