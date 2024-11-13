St George Illawarra Dragons player Cody Ramsey has missed two NRL seasons due to a prolonged health battle with ulcerative colitis, a serious inflammatory bowel condition.

His struggle began in 2022 when he was hospitalised after experiencing intense stomach pain during a pre-season training run.

Initially weighing 90kg, Ramsey lost a drastic 28kg and underwent multiple surgeries to remove affected sections of his bowel.

During his recovery, Ramsey faced additional setbacks, including COVID-19 and a severe wound complication when staples from his initial surgery came undone, leaving a large opening in his abdomen that required further treatment.

His recovery has been slow, with frequent hospital visits as he dealt with infections and the physical toll of the illness.

Ramsey has played 36 NRL games for the Dragons since debuting in 2020, scoring 14 tries, with a standout 18-game season in 2021.

While the illness has sidelined his career, he remains focused on regaining his health, with his return to rugby league yet uncertain.