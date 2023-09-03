Canberra Raiders forward Elliott Whitehead has revealed he is keen to remain with the club beyond the end of his playing career.

Whitehead has played 187 games for the green machine since moving from the English Super League at the end of 2015, where he has previously played 177 games in that competition across stints with the Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons.

The 33-year-old forward has a single year remaining on his curtrent deal, and could cross the 200-game barrier for the Raiders in that time, where he has become a leader of Ricky Stuart's squad and one of the club's most important players.

While speculation has existed that Whitehead could head back to England for a final contract and pay day in the Super League, he told The Canberra Times that a move back around the world isn't on the agenda, and that instead he is settled in Australia's capital, where he wants to remain after his playing career comes to an end.

He also hasn't ruled out playing beyond the end of 2024, and given his form - which has seen him be one of the NRL's most effective edge defenders to go with 70 metres per game and 18 offloads in 21 appearances - it would be impossible to rule out.

"I have thought about it a little bit," Whitehead told the publication.

"Not too sure where I go with it just yet, but I'd just be happy to see next year out and see where I am.

"Definitely not anything in England [to go to]. I'll probably stay here after rugby. Hopefully I'll get some type of job with the club."

Whitehead, who has played 23 Tests for England with the last of those coming during last year's Rugby League World Cup to go with another four for Great Britain during 2019, has regularly been referred to by coach Ricky Stuart as one of the club's most important players over his tenure in the nation's capital.

The forward, once Super League, NRL and Tests are combined, has played a staggering 391 professional matches ahead of Sunday's clash with the Cronulla Sharks, and will go past 400 next season provided he stays fit.