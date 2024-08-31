Canberra Raiders veteran back Jordan Rapana has reportedly told teammates he will leave the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The winger and fullback, who debuted with the Gold Coast Titans for five games in 2018 before waiting six years for another taste of NRL with the Raiders, has gone on to play 213 games for the club and become one of their long-term best.

His performances this year have still been solid, to the point the Raiders had reportedly offered him a single season's contract extension, which could have seen him end his career in the nation's capital.

But News Corp are reporting Rapana has instead elected to head to Hull FC in the English Super League, with Rapana now likely to end his career in that competition.

Reports had suggested a number of Super League clubs had offered Rapana a contract for the 2025 season, with Hull's being a two-year contract.

The report states that the Catalans and the Leeds Rhinos, who are now coached by Brad Arthur until at least the end of 2025, were among the clubs to offer Rapana a deal for next year.

But instead, Rapana, now 35, will team up with John Cartwright at Hull FC.

Rapana isn't the only Raider heading to England in 2025. Elliott Whitehead will follow suit after officially linking up with the Catalans Dragons earlier in the year.

Hull has had a difficult campaign and sits in the 11th spot on the Super League ladder.