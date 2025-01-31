Canberra Raiders legend Josh Papalii has laughed off retirement speculation, declaring he has no plans to hang up the boots despite entering the twilight of his career.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, the 32-year-old prop is committed to spearheading a Raiders return to the finals and is similarly open to exploring opportunities with rival clubs if necessary.

“Don't believe the media mate,” Papalii quipped to a fan asking about retirement via The Canberra Times.

Papalii, who became just the third player in Raiders history to reach 300 games after Jason Croker and Jarrod Croker, is still an alpha in Canberra's forward pack.

His partnership with Joe Tapine has been a cornerstone of the Raiders' success, with Papalii providing impact whether starting or coming off the bench.

In 2024, Papalii started eight games on the pine with the Green Machine winning six of those matches.

Despite his age, Papalii's form and leadership remain invaluable, evidenced by his clubman of the year award in 2024.

The season was not without its challenges as Papalii faced personal issues, including legal charges for allegedly intimidating police and his wife being banned from attending local rugby league games.

Reflecting on the year, Papalii said, “[2024] was full of highs and some lows for me personally but no excuses and no ducking.”

Speaking with The Canberra Times and posting on social media, it's evident that Papalii exudes optimism about 2025 and has made it clear that retirement is not on the table yet.

“2025 is on the up. No retirement around here PERIOD!!” he declared.