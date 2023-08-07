The Canberra Raiders have confirmed Sebastian Kris will spend between three and four weeks on the sideline after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday's narrow win over the Wests Tigers.

Kris failed to complete the game after suffering the injury, coming from the field after just 51 minutes with a double to his name.

Scans have since confirmed a hamstring strain, with the club revealing he will miss between three and four weeks.

A three week lay off would allow Kris to return for the final round of the regular season when Canberra make the trip to the Shire to take on the Cronulla Sharks, while a four-week absence would mean Kris is only available for the first week of the finals.

The Raiders are no guarantee of making the finals despite currently sitting in fifth spot and likely need two wins from their final four games - against the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos and Sharks - to book their spot in the top eight.

Kris was joined in the centres for the game against the Tigers by Matt Timoko, and there is likely a hope within the club that Jarrod Croker will be fit to return and take the place of Kris.

The veteran centre has been battling a hamstring injury.

With that being no guarantee though, the Raiders may look to Harley Smith-Shields to come into the side with Kris out, or otherwise James Schiller could be the next cab off the rank. The temptation to debut Brad Morkos may also tempt coach Ricky Stuart.

Teams for Round 24 will be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.