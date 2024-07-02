The Canberra Raiders have extended the contract of one of their most exciting forwards as he moves into the Top 30 roster next season.

Already signed until the end of the 2025 season, Vena Patuki-Case has signed a contract extension with the club that will see him remain in the Canberra Raiders Top 30 roster until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Born in 2004, the front-rower has been plying his trade in the Jersey Flegg Cup this year and is one of five development players on the club's list alongside the likes of Noah Martin and Michael Asomua.

Touted for big things, he may not enter first grade straight away but will learn off the likes of Josh Papalii and Elliott Whitehead and will succeed them once they decide to hang up the boots in the coming seasons.

Featuring in the Pre-Season Challenge earlier this year, his re-signing comes after the club announced the arrivals of Ethan Sanders, Savelio Tamale and Myles Martin as they prepare for the future.