After a career-best year in 2023, making his State of Origin debut and leading the Raiders forward pack to secure a finals spot, Corey Horsburgh was tracking to build on this successful year for the 2024 season.

Before the start of the season, the Queensland prop had just signed a three-year extension with the Raiders.

However, despite the breakout year prior, along with the new deal, Canberra coach, Ricky Stuart told Horsburgh that he would start the year in reserve grade.

In what was a tumultuous year with the club, Horsburgh did not take the omission very revealing that he thought he was finished with the club, after not communicating with Ricky Stuart over a period of time.

Speaking with The Canberra Times, Horsburgh understands the tension between him and Stuart after an incident that occurred in a reserve grade match, when he was sent off for head-butting and punching Warriors player, Jacob Laban.

"The Warriors moment [was the turning point], when I obviously did some things I shouldn't have on a rugby league field," he said.

"After that, my manager [Jeff Jurotte] helped reached out to some people to get me some help, because I was just alone and in my own head a bit.

"I just had to look for change. My manager and my therapist at the time have really helped me identify what I've got to be working on."

"I'm obviously not going to be perfect," he added.

"It's just talking when I get my own head, I used to just say 'f--k you' and just not talk to anyone. I'm trying to learn how to talk.

"If I'm not in a good headspace, me and 'Stick' chat."

Despite having three more years on his contract, Horsburgh was adamant that he would not be wearing the green for the 2025 season.

Searching for a change, the prop forward looked destined to sign with a rebuilding Wests Tigers team.

But, after regaining form and finishing the year impressively in the first-grade side, Horsburgh has recommitted to the club, as they look to return to the finals after narrowly missing the eight last season.