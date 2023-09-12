South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell is expected to withdraw from the end-of-season Test matches due to injury.

Per News Corp, Mitchell's withdrawal from the squad is due to sustaining a hand injury at the back end of the season, which will now require surgery.

The publication reports that he is expected to inform Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga on Tuesday of his decision to pull out of the two games.

The departure of Mitchell from the team means that the Kangaroos will be without the two centres who played in the Rugby League World Cup Final last year against Samoa- fellow centre Jack Wighton announced his retirement from representative football earlier this year.

Likely options to play in the centres for the two Test matches include NSW Blues centre Bradman Best, Brisbane Broncos' Kotoni Staggs and Dolphins and QLD Maroons outside back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Jake Averillo and Zac Lomax have also been chosen in the extended Kangaroos squad and could earn a call-up to make their international debut.

The Kangaroos play Samoa on October 14 in Townsville before taking on the New Zealand Kiwis on October 28 at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Australia's train-on squad

Per News Corp.

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bulldogs), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys) Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)