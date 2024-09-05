Ahead of Wayne Bennett's return to South Sydney, the Rabbitohs have signed a promising youngster as they look to shake up their roster after a disappointing season.

Entering this season with high expectations, their season will come to an end sooner than expected on Friday after failing to make the finals for the second year in a row.

Starting a new era under Bennett's second stint at the club, multiple players have been brought into the team while others will depart for other opportunities or won't be re-signed.

After confirming the arrival of Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Gerome Burns, Lewis Dodd (St Helens RLFC), Lachlan Hubner (Dolphins), Jamie Humphreys (Sea Eagles) and Max McCarthy (Sharks), Zero Tackle can reveal that another player has been added to the list of arrivals.

Named in the U18s Queensland Schoolboys team at the Australian Schoolboys Rugby League carnival earlier this year, Zero Tackle understands that Elijah Keung has inked a three-year contract to join the Rabbitohs.

Before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2027, he will spend time on a development contract for 2026 and will undergo pre-season training with them from the beginning of next season.

A student of Mabel Park SHS, Keung was named in News Corp's Mal Meninga Cup Team of the Season after some great performances in the front-row for the Brisbane Tigers and will move down from Queensland in the near future.

His future inclusion into the Rabbitohs' Top 30 roster will make him the tenth player signed for the 2027 NRL season, alongside Aitken, Jai Arrow, Dodd, Campbell Graham, Peter Mamouzelos, Latrell Mitchell, Tevita Tatola, Jack Wighton and skipper Cameron Murray.