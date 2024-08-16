The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an injury update on five of their players ahead of Saturday's match against the Wests Tigers.

As the Rabbitohs prepare to play the final few matches of the season, the medical and rehabilitation staff have provided updates on the condition of Michael Chee-Kam, Dion Teaupa, Siliva Havili, Tyrone Munro, and Dean Hawkins.

Linked with a potential move to the Manly Sea Eagles over the past few days, Chee-Kam sustained a low-grade calf strain against the Melbourne Storm last week and is expected to return in a few weeks.

Tongan international Siliva Havili is also expected to make his return in the next couple of weeks as he returns from a hamstring injury he suffered in Round 22.

Also injured in Round 22, five-eighth Dion Teaupa (AC joint) is progressing well and is set to be available for next week's clash against the Newcastle Knights.

While the above trio are set to spend some time on the sidelines, it isn't all bad news on the injury front at the Rabbitohs, with winger Tyrone Munro set to make his long-awaited return from injury this week through the NSW Cup.

This comes after halfback Dean Hawkins made his return via the NSW Cup last weekend and played the entire 80 minutes against the New Zealand Warriors - it was his first match back since sustaining a quad injury in Round 9.

Casualty Ward